Maro Itoje to make Saracens return against Lyon ahead of Six Nations

Maro Itoje injured his knee on England duty last autumn

England's Maro Itoje will return from injury to start for Saracens against Lyon in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

The second-row injured his knee while on England duty during the autumn internationals, despite playing every minute of their campaign - bar his time in the sin-bin against South Africa.

He returned to club duty to play 70 minutes in Saracens' victory over Wasps on December 1, but scans a week later revealed he had chipped his patella.

Itoje has missed five matches for Saracens, including the European double header against Cardiff Blues.

But with his recovery initially set to take between four to eight weeks, Itoje's quick comeback will ease concerns with England due to begin their Six Nations campaign against holders Ireland in Dublin on February 2.

Itoje's return is another fitness boost for England head coach Eddie Jones ahead of the Six Nations, his comeback coming a week after No 8 Billy Vunipola and second row Joe Launchbury returned from long-term injuries.

However, flanker Sam Underhill was ruled out of the tournament on Friday after undergoing ankle surgery, which will sideline him for three months.