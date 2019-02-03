Jamie George says England win over Ireland was a 'big statement'

Jamie George attacks during England's win over Ireland

Jamie George says England's superb performance against Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday came as no surprise to the squad.

England went into Saturday's match with Ireland as underdogs but defeated the reigning Six Nations champions 32-20 to start World Cup year in impressive fashion.

The Saracens hooker says the players were in an upbeat mood going into the match and now need to build on the victory.

"It was a big statement," said George. "It was probably the most enjoyable win I've had in an England jersey - and potentially the most complete performance I've been a part of.

"We were hugely confident going into the game and the way we played might have been a surprise to some people, but it wasn't to us.

"We knew how important it was for us to start well and we built throughout the game off the back of that start.

"But we're not thinking too much about the World Cup, we're thinking about playing France next weekend (at Twickenham on Sunday). We can't get too far ahead of ourselves.

"We must realise that we can't just rest on that win, believing that because we've produced one good performance we'll be winning the World Cup.

Henry Slade scores England's third try at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday

"We need to build on this."

Setting the tone for the afternoon was George's long line-out throw straight to Manu Tuilagi, which enabled the Leicester centre to power forward and set up a move which led to a Jonny May try after only 92 seconds.

"I just missed the throw terribly!" joked George. "It was always part of the plan.

"When you have the likes of Manu in midfield you just want to get the ball into his hands - skip out the middle man and give it straight to him from the line-out!"