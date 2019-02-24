England hooker Jamie George rejects Warren Gatland's choker claims

Jamie George says England will learn from their defeat against Wales

Jamie George has delivered a robust rebuttal to Warren Gatland's claim that England are chokers in the wake of Saturday's defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

A 21-13 loss at the Principality Stadium has placed the Grand Slam beyond the reach of Eddie Jones' team but they remain favourites to seize Ireland's crown, with Italy and Scotland still due at Twickenham.

Gatland amplified England's misery by declaring "when it's really mattered, I've questioned whether they can win these big games" as a World Cup year took a fascinating twist.

Jones delivered a "no comment" when pushed for his response having fallen to his Kiwi rival for the first time in four meetings, but George refused to recognise the accusation.

1:47 England head coach Eddie Jones speaks after his side's 21-13 Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff England head coach Eddie Jones speaks after his side's 21-13 Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff

"I think that's unfair. Warren can say what he likes. He's in a position of power after winning that game so fair play to them," Saracens hooker George said.

"What I know having been in the camp is that we are a team that wants to build and we are a team that wants to improve.

"We will learn from this. We have won big games before and we are going to win big games again."

George bristled when it was suggested that contributing to England's downfall was the fact the occasion was of greater importance to Wales, who set a new national record of 12 successive Test wins.

Tom Curry scored the only try of the first half as England led the Test until 12 minutes remaining

"It definitely does not mean more to them. We have got the most passionate team I have ever been a part of. I wouldn't say it means more to them," George said.

"Let's take it back to Ireland when people were talking about how we are wearing our hearts on our sleeves. Hopefully we will always show that."

England splintered at the seams when under pressure in the second half and were tactically outsmarted to undo much of the good work evident in resounding wins against Ireland and France.

Among the pivotal moments were the successive penalties conceded by the otherwise outstanding Kyle Sinckler at a time when Wales were forcing themselves back into contention.

Kyle Sinckler was replaced midway through the second half

Gatland's claim that Sinckler was an "emotional time bomb" was proved partly correct and the combustible prop was quickly replaced by Jones, who demanded a sympathetic assessment of the 25-year-old.

"Trying to single him out and trying to make a villain of him will do him a disservice," Jones said.

"He's a very good young player, a young prop. He's got 20 caps and is playing in one of the most difficult positions on the field and he'll come through as a great Test player for England.

"Every player you've got to look after, but I'd ask you not to go after him because you're desperate to go after him. Give the boy a chance.

"He's a good young player and he's doing his best, and like everyone we all make mistakes, but he'll be all right."