Emily Scarratt relishing Grand Slam chance at Twickenham

Emily Scarratt during England training

England Women are firm favourites to win their ninth Six Nations Grand Slam when they host Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Red Roses have dominated the tournament so far, claiming 20 points from a possible 20, and seeing off Ireland, France, Wales, and Italy.

Their 41-26 win against France was especially pleasing as they avenged last year's defeat - the Red Roses' only loss in their last 14 Six Nations matches.

England Women vs Scotland Women Live on

While England's stocks are flying high, Scotland's are at the other end of the spectrum. They head to Twickenham looking to avoid a seventh whitewash in the Six Nations, with their only victory in the tournament in the last two seasons coming against Ireland in 2018.

However, England centre Emily Scarratt says that the Red Roses will not be taking Scotland lightly, and that they really want to produce a complete performance on Saturday.

Emily Scarratt returns to the England Women set-up after a spell playing Sevens

"We will approach this like any other game. We will take a look at them and look at what challenges they will bring from a set-piece point of view, and also from a backs point of view," said Scarratt on Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast.

"But it is also about us - looking at what went well throughout the championship, and what didn't. There have been things that didn't go well - things in terms of general shape, executing certain things, and keeping hold of the ball.

"Going into this game, we need to be really strict with ourselves - sometimes you can win a game, and off the back of it you can be a little bit deflated because you don't get everything right.

"We want to make sure that whatever happens on the weekend, we come off it really positive and happy with our performance."

4:28 Highlights of the Women's Six Nations clash between England and Italy Highlights of the Women's Six Nations clash between England and Italy

The Red Roses certainly put in a performance of note last time out, running in eight tries to defeat Italy 55-0 in front of a record crowd at Sandy Park.

Jess Breach scored the first try, but, to the surprise of many, it was not the familiar figure of Katy Daley Mclean who stepped up to take the conversion as expected - but rather Zoe Harrison.

"That's a funny story, actually," explained Scarratt.

Zoe Harrison with her telescopic kicking tee

"Zoe kicked against Wales, but Katy was supposed to kick against Italy - however, whoever brought the kicking tee on brought on Zoe's tee. She kicks off one of those telescopic tees, while Katy uses one of those four-studders.

"Katy had one look at the tee and said, 'I'm not kicking off that - especially from the touch line', so she called Zoe back and told her that she would have to go for this one."

England Women take on Scotland Women after the men's game on Saturday; with entry free for the match, Scarratt is hoping that plenty of fans will stick around to cheer them on.

Scarratt practices her kicking just in case her tee comes on against Scotland

"The opportunity is an amazing one and especially in the last week of Six Nations. We have a chance to go there and do something. We are grateful for the opportunity, and we would love people to stick around and hopefully watch us go on and do something special."