Danny Cipriani has one game to stake World Cup claim

Danny Cipriani is in with a chance of going to the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Danny Cipriani will have just one match in which to state his World Cup case.

Eddie Jones has confirmed he will name his final 31-man World Cup squad on August 12 - the day after England's first warm-up match, against Wales at Twickenham.

Cipriani has won just two caps under Jones, with the England boss initially claiming he would only select the talented playmaker as his first-choice fly-half.

The 31-year-old won the Premiership Player of the Year and Players' Player awards in his maiden campaign at Gloucester though, and has forced his way into England's 35-man World Cup training squad.

Cipriani was recognised for excellent form at Gloucester last season

Jones' decision to name his final World Cup squad comfortably ahead of the September 2 deadline leaves Cipriani with just England's match against Wales on August 11 as a chance to prove his worth.

Asked if naming his final squad early is to allow his World Cup squad time to prepare and focus, Jones said: "One hundred per cent."

Cipriani was recalled by Stuart Lancaster in the build-up to the 2015 World Cup, only to be jettisoned at the last minute.

1:57 Eddie Jones is '100 per cent' confident England's injured trio of Mako Vunipola, George Kruis and Jack Nowell will be fit for the Rugby World Cup Eddie Jones is '100 per cent' confident England's injured trio of Mako Vunipola, George Kruis and Jack Nowell will be fit for the Rugby World Cup

The livewire playmaker is determined to force his way into England's final World Cup squad this time around, but only has limited opportunity to twist Jones' arm.

"He's one of 35 players and has an opportunity to show us what he can do," Jones said of Cipriani.

"This is the most exciting time for the team because we've got the only time in English rugby where you've got four or five weeks with players to build a team.

"Danny has an opportunity to show it, just as all the other players do. So I am eager to see how he goes."