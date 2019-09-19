Billy Vunipola spurred on by 2015 Rugby World Cup heartache, says John Mitchell

0:29 Billy Vunipola will have added motivation to perform at the Rugby World Cup after an injury ended his 2015 tournament early, says England defence coach John Mitchell Billy Vunipola will have added motivation to perform at the Rugby World Cup after an injury ended his 2015 tournament early, says England defence coach John Mitchell

Billy Vunipola can use the pain of 2015 to help propel England forward in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, according to defence coach John Mitchell.

England were knocked out in the pool stages in 2015 but Vunipola's tournament ended even earlier when he suffered strained knee ligaments in England's first match against Wales

England's 2019 opener in Sapporo on Sunday promises to be an emotional occasion for Vunipola with Eddie Jones' side starting their Pool A campaign against the country of his parents, Tonga.

"For him, it's definitely personal, which is great but he can channel that in a good way as well," said Mitchell.

1:01 England scrum coach Neal Hatley says Mako Vunipola has made brilliant progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury. England scrum coach Neal Hatley says Mako Vunipola has made brilliant progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

"I think he is at a stage where this tournament is definitely very important to him compared to what he experienced in 2015.

"I think there is an element of motivation that's driving him as a result of that experience and he certainly wants this experience to be a really good one."

Vunipola has featured in all four of England's pre-tournament warm-up matches and Mitchell is confident the No 8 can put his injury problems behind him and deliver for England on the big stage.

"He's quietly gone about his work," Mitchell said.

"Each week he's got a little bit better and it's really important to help create an environment where he can enjoy his training [and ensuring] his voice and his opinion gets heard as well.

"He's very good with the other back rowers as well and they enjoy his company.

"He is quite infectious to coach in the sense that if you create the right environment for him where he can blossom and his strengths come out then he will give you everything."