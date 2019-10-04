Eddie Jones says England are 'absolutely flying' ahead of Argentina match

0:59 Eddie Jones says England are ready to face Argentina at the Rugby World Cup Eddie Jones says England are ready to face Argentina at the Rugby World Cup

Eddie Jones insists his England squad are in the best physical condition they have ever been ahead of their crucial World Cup clash with Argentina.

England face the Pumas in Tokyo on Saturday in arguably their toughest match since arriving in Japan.

Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell are available to play after overcoming injuries and Jones now has a fully fit squad to choose from for the Pool C match.

"Physically we're in the best condition we've ever been in," he said.

"We were absolutely flying this morning. Mentally I think we're in a good position and we can't be seduced by Argentina's state.

Jones has a fully fit squad to pick from for Saturday's match in Tokyo

"We know that Argentina play with a lot of pride, a lot of passion and this will be multiplied by the fact that they're in a game that is very important for them.

"That allows us to try to take away their strengths. It is pretty evident how they're going to play based on the side they've picked.

"Then try to attack their weaknesses, of which there are some weaknesses like any team has."

Pumas talisman and former captain Agustin Creevy lit the fuse for the match after claiming England play "boring" rugby and should be ready for a "war" in Tokyo.

England have beaten Tonga and the United States in their opening Pool C matches

Jones insists England won't fall for mind games and has urged his side to maintain their "emotional control" against this weekend's passionate opponents.

"You've got to be smart about that thing. Rugby is a tough physical game, we've seen that already at the World Cup," said Jones.

"The passion and pride come out in the toughness within your play but then there is the emotional control. When you've got a lot of passion and pride it tends to multiple your strengths and multiply your weaknesses.

"We obviously want to multiply our strengths and attack their weaknesses."

England suffered a humiliating group stage exit from their own World Cup in 2015 after losing to the two Tier One opponents in their group, Wales and Australia.

England started this year's tournament with two consecutive wins but still have to face their two strongest opponents in Pool C - Argentina this weekend before a final group game against France in Yokohama on October 12.

Jones is confident his players have the big-game temperament needed to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

"We've worked hard on it," he said. "We've worked hard on creating training situations to equip the players for it, the players have worked hard off the field to handle situations well.

"Like anything, it's a bit like a teabag isn't it? You don't know how good it is until you put it in the hot water."