England's Kyle Sinckler says 'sport is cruel' after Rugby World Cup final injustice

Kyle Sinckler receives treatment after his fall in the opening minutes of the final

A heartbroken Kyle Sinckler says “sport is cruel” after lasting just three minutes of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final due to a concussion.

Sinckler was forced off when his head made heavy contact with the turf after accidentally tangling with England team-mate Maro Itoje as he attempted to tackle Makazole Mapimpi.

0:59 Maro Itoje says England's loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final is one of the most painful experiences of his life Maro Itoje says England's loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final is one of the most painful experiences of his life

The 26-year-old appeared to have been knocked out and required lengthy treatment by England's medical staff before he eventually made his way of the field, with Dan Cole stepping in to replace him at prop.

England were overwhelming favourites heading into the final but were comprehensively outplayed by South Africa, who ran out deserving 32-12 winners in Yokohama.

Sinckler did not require a stretcher to leave the field of play

Sinckler, who scored England's third try in the emphatic quarter-final win over Australia, was left to reflect on what might have been.

"Words can't do justice to how I'm feeling right now," he wrote on Twitter. "Biggest moment in my life and not even being able to get a chance to shoot my shot.

"Sport is cruel but we can never let adversity get the better of us.

We as a team will be come back stronger. Love playing with my brothers and representing my country is truly an honour every time I get to put on the jersey. Congrats Siya Kolisi and South Africa. I'll be back. Sink ❤ — Kyle Sinckler (@KyleSinckler) November 2, 2019

"Want to thank everyone for their support especially back home. We as a team will come back stronger.

"Love playing with my brothers and representing my country is truly an honour every time I get to put on the jersey. Congrats Siya Kolisi and South Africa. I'll be back. Sink."

2:15 Ben Youngs, Sam Underhill, Joe Marler and Jonny May react to England’s 32-12 World Cup final defeat to South Africa Ben Youngs, Sam Underhill, Joe Marler and Jonny May react to England’s 32-12 World Cup final defeat to South Africa

The Duke of Sussex praised England for an "outstanding job" and urged them to hold their heads high after their dreams of World Cup glory ended in disappointment.

Prince Harry, who joined Japan's Crown Prince Akishino in the stands for the final, said the players should be "incredibly proud" of their achievement.

"Tonight was not England's night," the Duke said, in a message posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"But the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months," he added.

"Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn't have asked more from you.

"To the whole of South Africa - rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you."