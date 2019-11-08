England to return to Japan for two-Test series in July 2020
Last Updated: 08/11/19 9:46am
England have confirmed they will return to Japan for a two-Test series against the Rugby World Cup hosts next July.
The first Test takes place on July 4 at Showa Denko Dome, the venue where England beat Australia in the World Cup quarter-finals, with Kobe hosting the second Test seven days later.
England have played Japan twice before, beating them 60-7 in the 1987 World Cup in Sydney and then 35-15 at Twickenham last year.
"Japan were fantastic Rugby World Cup hosts and we feel humbled to have been a part of it," said England head coach Eddie Jones.
"The England squad had a fantastic experience of the country and we are excited to return in July next year.
"The Japan national team have shown again how good a side they are with their performances during the World Cup and I know they will provide a great test for us in July."
Live Women's International Rugby Union
November 9, 2019, 12:45pm
Live on
The RFU have already confirmed their home autumn internationals for 2020, with New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and a yet-to-be decided Tier Two team coming to Twickenham in November.