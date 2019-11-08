England to return to Japan for two-Test series in July 2020

England overturned a half-time deficit to beat Japan at Twickenham last November

England have confirmed they will return to Japan for a two-Test series against the Rugby World Cup hosts next July.

The first Test takes place on July 4 at Showa Denko Dome, the venue where England beat Australia in the World Cup quarter-finals, with Kobe hosting the second Test seven days later.

England have played Japan twice before, beating them 60-7 in the 1987 World Cup in Sydney and then 35-15 at Twickenham last year.

Japan beat Ireland and Scotland as they reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time

"Japan were fantastic Rugby World Cup hosts and we feel humbled to have been a part of it," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

"The England squad had a fantastic experience of the country and we are excited to return in July next year.

"The Japan national team have shown again how good a side they are with their performances during the World Cup and I know they will provide a great test for us in July."

Live Women's International Rugby Union Live on

The RFU have already confirmed their home autumn internationals for 2020, with New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and a yet-to-be decided Tier Two team coming to Twickenham in November.