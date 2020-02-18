Lewis Ludlam says England will always back themselves ahead of Ireland Six Nations clash

Lewis Ludlam is hoping to keep his emotions in check as he prepares to face Ireland in the Six Nations

Lewis Ludlam believes England can put their indifferent start to this year's Six Nations behind them and go on to lift the title.

Eddie Jones' side face Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday on the back of a 13-6 win over Scotland in the Calcutta Cup after an opening 24-17 defeat to France.

Ludlam is confident England's challenge can gather momentum with a win over tournament favourites Ireland, who remain on course for the Grand Slam after beating Scotland 19-12 and Wales 24-14 in their opening two matches.

"Absolutely we back ourselves. We always back ourselves, otherwise we wouldn't be out there," Ludlam said.

"We have full belief in the team. It will be a hard thing to do but we're aware of the ability we have in the team.

"As a team and as players we are always looking at hunting other teams down and scraping out wins. That has always been my mindset."

0:41 England fly-half George Ford says Johnny Sexton will offer a major threat when Ireland visit Twickenham in the Six Nations England fly-half George Ford says Johnny Sexton will offer a major threat when Ireland visit Twickenham in the Six Nations

Ludlam, a central figure in Jones' back-row since the World Cup, also believes it will be important to keep emotions in check in order for England to get the result they need.

"After the team is announced I'm buzzing and ready. I'm thinking about situations and being involved in the game," Ludlam added.

"It's a good thing, but there's a fine line between being excited and having the emotion drain you.

1:13 England head coach Eddie Jones says he's not concerned by the father-son relationship between his captain Owen Farrell and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of their Six Nations meeting England head coach Eddie Jones says he's not concerned by the father-son relationship between his captain Owen Farrell and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of their Six Nations meeting

"I haven't felt drained in games yet but I'm fully aware that the lads who have played in the shirt for a long time have learned how to control their emotions and how to switch them on and off.

"I'm excited early on but I don't necessarily think that's a bad thing, but it's something I'm working on."