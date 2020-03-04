England taking 'extreme caution' after keeping Mako Vunipola away from camp, says Will Greenwood

England are taking "extreme caution" with Mako Vunipola after standing him down on medical advice following his trip to Tonga via Hong Kong, according to Will Greenwood.

England would not allow Vunipola to join their training camp, as expected, ahead of Saturday's Six Nations match with Wales at Twickenham despite showing no symptoms for coronavirus.

Forwards coach Steve Borthwick says England stood down Vunipola after taking medical advice because of their 24/7 training camp environment.

Vunipola, though, has been to Saracens' training ground and could play for his club against Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership at the weekend.

Saracens say that Vunipola was tested by the club's medical staff.

Greenwood told Sky Sports News: "Extreme caution would be the view that England are taking. In camp when they are at Pennyhill Park in the week leading up to a match they may share rooms.

0:42 Maro Itoje says England's players are being extra cautious in camp but that handshakes are yet to be banned Maro Itoje says England's players are being extra cautious in camp but that handshakes are yet to be banned

"Saracens are saying they have checked the protocol. He didn't stay in Hong Kong, he was in transit. He has not shown any signs of any ill health and therefore if he is ticking those boxes then away you go.

"I think extreme caution would be the way England are adopting their view. The argument is why risk it with the national team if there are still more Six Nations games still to go if he is not desperately needed to play in this game, it is not a World Cup final and the players in his position are doing exceptionally well.

"The props covering for Mako at the minute, Joe Marler and Ellis Genge are doing an outstanding job. Genge came off the bench at Murrayfield and scored the winning try, Marler was huge against Ireland.

"So if there is no need to risk then why take the risk?"