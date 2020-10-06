Piers Francis withdrawn from England squad after testing positive for coronavirus

Piers Francis was the only player in the England camp to test positive for coronavirus

Piers Francis has been withdrawn from England's training squad after testing positive for coronavirus.

Eddie Jones had revealed on Tuesday morning that England were sweating on three players who would potentially have to withdraw from the training camp, and the RFU confirmed via a statement later in the day that Northampton Saints' Francis would no longer be a part of the group this week after returning a positive test.

The statement read: "Piers Francis (Northampton Saints) will not be part of this week's England camp because of a positive screening test for Covid-19. Francis is following relevant isolation protocols at home in line with PHE-agreed guidelines."

Francis featured from the bench in Northampton's 34-14 loss to Sale last week. The Sharks have since revealed that 19 people at the club - 16 players and three members of staff - have tested positive for coronavirus.

England's players have met up ahead of a busy October and November, which will see them compete in the Six Nations and play in an Autumn Nations Cup.

Jones was already unable to select players from the Premiership's top four sides due to the upcoming semi-finals, but also Sale and Worcester due to the rearranged clash following the Sharks' positive Covid cases.

Asked how much the Sale situation could disrupt England, Jones said: "Well, I really don't know what's happened, all I try to do is select the players that are available, so that's all I've been worried about.

"Look, I think this is going to be the way it is at the moment.

"I just saw in the football England had three players unavailable this morning, they can't go into Gareth Southgate's camp.

"It's a fact of life at the moment, that's what we have to deal with, we can't get too worried about it, we're not too obsessed about it.

"We'll just take the players that are available, and work with those players."

Sale Sharks had been due to play Worcester on Sunday

Jones: We have to ride with any Covid-19 disruption

Sale have denied claims the string of positive coronavirus cases at the club stemmed from players flouting social distancing rules.

The Sharks have named their side for Wednesday night's re-arranged game against Worcester but concede if they return one additional positive test, they will forfeit the game. The club are subject to an RFU investigation into their protocols.

Jones said he has not been appraised fully of events at Sale, but admitted the Covid-19 impact remains unavoidable.

"We've just got to ride with whatever happens at the moment," Jones said.

"It's a matter of adapting, there's going to be more changes, and we anticipate that, so we've just got to ride with it, work out what we can do, work out what we can't do, and take it on board."

England head coach Eddie Jones has called upon 12 new players in his latest squad

'We will give young players the opportunity'

England will start a packed schedule with the non-cap international clash against the Barbarians, before completing the delayed Six Nations and moving onto the new Autumn Nations Cup.

Jones would typically be without his frontline stars for the Barbarians game, given the standard clash with the Premiership final.

He said recent adjustments he has been forced to make have meant fringe and uncapped players have been thrust into international contention.

"Traditionally this camp has always been about giving opportunities to young players and having chances to see new people," said Jones.

"You get teams that aren't in the Premiership semi-finals, so you get a smattering of young guys.

"It's the same now, and so it's a great opportunity for them to raise their hands and see how far they can go with selection."