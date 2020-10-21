England squad: George Ford drops out with injury, Ben Earl, Max Malins and Kyle Sinckler added

George Ford has withdrawn from England's squad due to a pre-existing Achilles problem

George Ford has withdrawn from England's squad to face Barbarians on Sunday, while Ben Earl, Max Malins and Kyle Sinckler have been added.

Ford had been named in an initial 32-man squad for the game at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports, but has had to drop out due to a pre-existing Achilles issue.

Bristol Bears trio Earl, Malins and Sinckler, fresh from their Challenge Cup success over Toulon last week, have now joined the squad.

Bristol's players had been excluded from Eddie Jones's original line-up, with the team on standby in case Wasps were unable to participate in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership final due to positive coronavirus results.

On Wednesday, Wasps were cleared to play after reporting no further positive results, having previously had 11 return positive from players and staff from the two previous rounds of testing.

Players from Wasps, and Saturday's opponents Exeter Chiefs, have not been named in the England squad.

Max Malins scored Bristol's second try in their Challenge Cup final win over Toulon

There are 11 uncapped players included within the squad, five of whom are backs in the shape of Saracens wing Ali Crossdale, Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall and scrum-half Alex Mitchell, Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence and Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley.

In the forwards, there are six more uncapped players: Harlequins back-row Alex Dombrandt, Bath hooker Tom Dunn, Northampton locks Alex Moon and David Ribbans, and Leicester prop Joe Heyes.

England squad:

Backs: Ali Crossdale (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ben Earl (Bristol Bears), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers). Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints), Beno Obano (Bath), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Following the Quilter Cup, which is an uncapped fixture, England will travel to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday, October 31.

England will then play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup, returning to Twickenham Stadium for Quilter Internationals against Georgia (Saturday, November 14, 3pm KO) and Ireland (Saturday, November 21, 3pm KO).

They will then face Wales away (Saturday, November 28, 4pm KO) before playing at home to determine their final position in the competition (Sunday, December 6, 2pm KO).