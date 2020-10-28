Willi Heinz ruled out of England's Six Nations decider against Italy

Willi Heinz will miss England's Six Nations decider against Italy on Saturday.

Willi Heinz has been ruled out of England's Six Nations decider against Italy due to a leg soft tissue injury.

The scrum-half will be absent as England travel to the Stadio Olimpico in the hope of claiming the Six Nations title, providing other results also go their way.

Northampton Saints' Alex Mitchell has been added to the squad as cover.

England head coach Eddie Jones will name his team for the match on Thursday, before they travel to Rome later that afternoon.

Jones' squad for England's final Six Nations match this weekend and for the upcoming Autumn Internationals was announced on Monday, with uncapped Wasps flanker Jack Willis earning a call-up.

On Saturday, England will complete their 2020 Six Nations campaign with their rescheduled Round Five clash against Italy, where a bonus-point win could hand them the title, before they then take part in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Ben Youngs will become only the second player - after Jason Leonard - to have amassed a century of England caps if he plays against Italy.

Title contenders France and Ireland will meet in Paris later that day - 237 days after the competition was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland have control of the title's destiny. If they beat France in Paris on Saturday night with a bonus point, Andy Farrell's team will be crowned champions.