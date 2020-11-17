England Women 31-player training squad: Natasha Hunt, Ellena Perry could face France

England's Natasha Hunt has been included in the 31-player squad

England Women have announced a 31-player training squad ahead of Saturday's clash against France, including Natasha Hunt and Ellena Perry.

The Red Roses powered to a 33-10 win over France on Saturday after a dominant second-half display, moving to a No 1 world ranking.

Simon Middleton's side face France once again on Saturday - November 21 - at Twickenham stadium, with Gloucester-Hartpury duo Perry and Hunt named in the training squad along with Loughborough Lightning's Abbie Brown.

Brown receives her first training camp call-up of the season and joins the group at Rams RFC Reading in the build-up to the game, with the matchday squad to be announced on Thursday.

"Last Saturday's game against France was a tough and physical affair and we expect more of the same," Middleton said. "We've spoken a lot about resilience which we've shown in our training and our two matches at the start of the season to date.

"While we were delighted with the result and much of the performance in France, we know we need to be better this weekend. We're looking forward to a big week of preparation.

"We want to keep putting smiles on people's faces and have a big opportunity on Saturday to thank everybody who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get the game on at Twickenham."

England's 31-player squad

Backs

Sarah Beckett, Harlequins Women

Shaunagh Brown, Harlequins Women

Poppy Cleall, Saracens Women

Amy Cokayne, Harlequins Women

Vickii Cornborough, Harlequins Women

Lark Davies, Loughborough Lightning

Detysha Harper, Loughborough Lightning

Sarah Hunter, Loughborough Lightning

Laura Keates, Worcester Warriors Women

Heather Kerr, Wasps FC Ladies

Alex Matthews, Worcester Warriors Women

Harriet Millar-Mills, Wasps FC Ladies

Marlie Packerm, Saracens Women

Ellena Perry, Gloucester-Hartpury Women,

Morwenna Talling, Loughborough Lightning

Abbie Ward, Harlequins Women

Forwards

Holly Aitchison, Saracens Women*

Jess Breach, Harlequins Women

Abbie Brown, Loughborough Lighting

Katy Daley-Mclean, Sale Sharks Women

Abby Dow, Wasps FC Ladies

Zoe Harrison, Saracens Women

Natasha Hunt, Gloucester-Hartpury Women

Megan Jones, Wasps FC Ladies

Ellie Kildunne, Wasps FC Ladies

Claudia MacDonald, Wasps FC Ladies

Leanne Riley, Harlequins Women

Helena Rowland, Loughborough Lightning

Emily Scarratt, Loughborough Lightning

Kelly Smith, Gloucester-Hartpury Women

Lagi Tuima, Harlequins Women

*Uncapped players