England Women 31-player training squad: Natasha Hunt, Ellena Perry could face France
Red Roses boss Simon Middleton: "We want to keep putting smiles on people's faces and have a big opportunity on Saturday to thank everybody who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get the game on at Twickenham"
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 17/11/20 10:30am
England Women have announced a 31-player training squad ahead of Saturday's clash against France, including Natasha Hunt and Ellena Perry.
The Red Roses powered to a 33-10 win over France on Saturday after a dominant second-half display, moving to a No 1 world ranking.
Simon Middleton's side face France once again on Saturday - November 21 - at Twickenham stadium, with Gloucester-Hartpury duo Perry and Hunt named in the training squad along with Loughborough Lightning's Abbie Brown.
- Red Roses move to No 1 in the world
- England pack earn Jones' praise
- George scores treble as England ease past Georgia
Brown receives her first training camp call-up of the season and joins the group at Rams RFC Reading in the build-up to the game, with the matchday squad to be announced on Thursday.
"Last Saturday's game against France was a tough and physical affair and we expect more of the same," Middleton said. "We've spoken a lot about resilience which we've shown in our training and our two matches at the start of the season to date.
"While we were delighted with the result and much of the performance in France, we know we need to be better this weekend. We're looking forward to a big week of preparation.
"We want to keep putting smiles on people's faces and have a big opportunity on Saturday to thank everybody who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get the game on at Twickenham."
- Download Sky Sports Scores: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
England's 31-player squad
Backs
Sarah Beckett, Harlequins Women
Shaunagh Brown, Harlequins Women
Poppy Cleall, Saracens Women
Amy Cokayne, Harlequins Women
Vickii Cornborough, Harlequins Women
Lark Davies, Loughborough Lightning
Detysha Harper, Loughborough Lightning
Sarah Hunter, Loughborough Lightning
Laura Keates, Worcester Warriors Women
Heather Kerr, Wasps FC Ladies
Alex Matthews, Worcester Warriors Women
Harriet Millar-Mills, Wasps FC Ladies
Marlie Packerm, Saracens Women
Ellena Perry, Gloucester-Hartpury Women,
Morwenna Talling, Loughborough Lightning
Abbie Ward, Harlequins Women
Forwards
Holly Aitchison, Saracens Women*
Jess Breach, Harlequins Women
Abbie Brown, Loughborough Lighting
Katy Daley-Mclean, Sale Sharks Women
Abby Dow, Wasps FC Ladies
Zoe Harrison, Saracens Women
Natasha Hunt, Gloucester-Hartpury Women
Megan Jones, Wasps FC Ladies
Ellie Kildunne, Wasps FC Ladies
Claudia MacDonald, Wasps FC Ladies
Leanne Riley, Harlequins Women
Helena Rowland, Loughborough Lightning
Emily Scarratt, Loughborough Lightning
Kelly Smith, Gloucester-Hartpury Women
Lagi Tuima, Harlequins Women
*Uncapped players