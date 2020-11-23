Maro Itoje: England rugby star joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

Maro Itoje is a key member of Eddie Jones' England side

England forward Maro Itoje has become the latest rugby star to join musician Jay-Z's management agency Roc Nation Sports.

Itoje, who plays in either the second or back row of England's pack, is widely considered to be the star player of Eddie Jones' side, and has been touted as a possible captain for next year's British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

The 26-year-old joins a host of high-profile sports stars of Roc Nation's roster, including South Africa's World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, along with Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Marcus Rashford.

Roc Nation, founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z, signed music artists including Rihanna and Alicia Keys before branching into the sports industry, where they recently entered into a strategic partnership with Premier League side Leeds United.

Itoje was named man of the match in Saturday's victory over Ireland

Itoje confirmed his signing by posting a message on Twitter.

"A new chapter, let's go @RocNationSports," Itoje wrote.

The agency shared a special video made to mark Itoje's arrival, including a welcome message from US musician DJ Khaled.

"Yo Maro, welcome to the Roc Nation family," DJ Khaled says during the video.

"Congrats on all your success and your blessings, and all the love,"

Itoje was named man of the match on Saturday as England produced a dominant 18-7 victory over Ireland to take control of their group in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The Saracens forward will likely return to international action this coming Saturday, as England round off the group stage against Wales.

Itoje has been touted as a possible captain of the British and Irish Lions for next year's tour of South Africa

"Maro is such a wonderful personality to have as part of our family," said Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International.

"His unparalleled performance on the field, and his leadership qualities on and off it, make him the perfect fit for Roc Nation.

"His view on society, and the way he articulates that, marred with his dedication to philanthropic work and bettering himself, aligns famously with our company values.

"We look forward to helping him reach all of his on-and-off field goals and objectives in the future."