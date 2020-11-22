Leeds United partner with Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Leeds United join Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on Roc Nation's roster, as well as Rihanna, Alicia Keys and DJ Khaled.

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Sunday 22 November 2020 16:44, UK

preview image 1:07
A mural depicting Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, alongside club legends Lucas Radebe and Albert Johanneson, marks the Elland Road club's new partnership with Roc Nation - an entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z

Leeds United have marked their return to the Premier League by signing a partnership with Roc Nation - an entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z.

After 16 years outside England's top flight, the Elland Road club have agreed a deal with the leading music and sports agency, joining global music superstars Rihanna, Alicia Keys and DJ Khaled.

Roc Nation also has Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on its roster.

The partnership was unveiled on Saturday in the form of a mural depicting homegrown Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, alongside club legends Lucas Radebe and Albert Johanneson, in Leeds city centre.

The mural, painted by street artist Akse P19 - who recently completed a mural of Rashford in Manchester - "proudly honours the diverse heritage of the club" as well as that of minority-owned Roc Nation.

Trending

Leeds director of football Victor Orta told Sky Sports News: "Roc Nation is a worldwide brand with worldwide marketing and by partnering with them we feel we are showing our ambition both on and off the pitch."

Roc Nation says it aims to "support the growth of the Leeds United brand in key markets of the USA and Asia".

Also See:

Kelly Hogarth, vice president of strategic marketing and communications at Roc Nation, told Sky Sports News: "It's the first Premier League partnership that Roc Nation have embarked on. Obviously we're a huge entertainment company and we saw a great potential for collaboration with the club."

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV