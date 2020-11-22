Leeds United partner with Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Leeds United have marked their return to the Premier League by signing a partnership with Roc Nation - an entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z.

After 16 years outside England's top flight, the Elland Road club have agreed a deal with the leading music and sports agency, joining global music superstars Rihanna, Alicia Keys and DJ Khaled.

Roc Nation also has Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on its roster.

𝑷𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒂𝒚 🎨 This mural by @akse_p19 features club legends Albert Johanneson & Lucas Radebe, with current homegrown player @kalvinphillips at the heart of the wall. @RocNation #LUFCxROC pic.twitter.com/QaxdapqGHW — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 21, 2020

The partnership was unveiled on Saturday in the form of a mural depicting homegrown Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, alongside club legends Lucas Radebe and Albert Johanneson, in Leeds city centre.

The mural, painted by street artist Akse P19 - who recently completed a mural of Rashford in Manchester - "proudly honours the diverse heritage of the club" as well as that of minority-owned Roc Nation.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta told Sky Sports News: "Roc Nation is a worldwide brand with worldwide marketing and by partnering with them we feel we are showing our ambition both on and off the pitch."

Roc Nation says it aims to "support the growth of the Leeds United brand in key markets of the USA and Asia".

Kelly Hogarth, vice president of strategic marketing and communications at Roc Nation, told Sky Sports News: "It's the first Premier League partnership that Roc Nation have embarked on. Obviously we're a huge entertainment company and we saw a great potential for collaboration with the club."