Pascal Struijk: Leeds defender signs new contract until 2023

Pascal Struijk has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Leeds which could keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

It's been a rapid rise for the 21-year-old defender, who signed from Ajax in 2018.

After making his first-team debut against Hull in December 2019, Struijk made four more appearances in the Championship including the final three matches of the season as Leeds were promoted back to the Premier League.

This season, the defender has begun to feature a lot more for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

He has started four of Leeds' eight league matches so far this season, deputising at centre-back and in central midfield.

Struijk follows 18-year-old centre-back Charlie Cresswell, who put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday.

Harrison targets step up to full England squad

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is vowing to "raise the bar again" in an attempt to break into Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Harrison, who has played for the U21s, has continued to impress following his return to Elland Road on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Leeds and featured in every game last season as Marcelo Bielsa's side won the Sky Bet Championship title.

Harrison and Patrick Bamford have emerged as potential England players along with team-mate Kalvin Phillips, who has made the international breakthrough and only missed out on Southgate's most recent squad because of a shoulder injury.

"Growing up I always said to myself it's been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I think now that I'm here I have to raise the bar again and international football is that next step," Harrison told Sky Sports News.