Eddie Jones: England head coach allowed to continue Suntory Sungoliath consultancy

England lost to South Africa in the World Cup final last year under Eddie Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones can continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed.

England were drawn with Japan in the same group for the 2023 World Cup on Monday, but the RFU deem there is no conflict of interests.

Jones, who took charge of England in November 2015, coached Suntory in 1997 and again between 2009 and 2012, leading them to the Top League final in 2012 before being appointed coach of Japan the same year.

"Eddie has had a consultancy agreement with Suntory for over 20 years," an RFU spokesperson said. "We have been aware and comfortable with that since he joined the RFU.

"He provides consultancy in his holidays and this role is in no way a conflict with his England team priorities."

Jones masterminded the Brave Blossoms' stunning upset of South Africa during the group stages at the 2015 World Cup in England.

"Japan are the most improved team in the game," Jones said after the draw.

"It's going to be tough as we don't get many chances to play against teams like Japan so we are going to have to be really well prepared."

Argentina and two other countries still to qualify will join England and Japan in Pool D when the next World Cup is hosted in France.