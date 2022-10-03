England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Rugby World Cup: England prop Shaunagh Brown ruled out of opening game against Fiji with Covid-19

Shaunagh Brown will have to isolate for seven days under current guidance in New Zealand. England play Fiji in their opening game, followed by matches against France and South Africa

Last Updated: 03/10/22 10:14pm

England's Shaunagh Brown will miss the opening match against Fiji
England's Shaunagh Brown will miss the opening match against Fiji

England prop Shaunagh Brown has been ruled out of the opening game of the World Cup against Fiji on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 32-year-old will now be required to self-isolate a week under current guidance in New Zealand.

England Rugby said that Brown was sharing a room with Sadia Kabeya, who tested positive last week.

"Shaunagh Brown has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now undertaking a seven-day isolation period as required by New Zealand Government regulation," England Rugby said in a statement.

England Women Rugby World Cup squad

The Red Roses are in Pool C, alongside Fiji, France and South Africa.

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Saracens, 10 caps), Jess Breach (Saracens, 23 caps), Abby Dow (Wasps, 24 caps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 40 caps), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps), Leanne Infante (Saracens, 52 caps), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 25 caps), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 20 caps), Sarah McKenna (Saracens, 42 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 5 caps), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps), Emily Scarratt (VC; Loughborough Lightning, 103 caps), Lydia Thompson (University of Worcester Warriors, 54 caps).

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 46 caps), Hannah Botterman (Saracens, 30 caps), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins, 27 caps), Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 57 caps), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 64 caps), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins, 70 caps), Lark Davies (Bristol Bears, 41 caps), Rosie Galligan (Harlequins, 7 caps), Sarah Hunter (C; Loughborough Lightning, 135 caps), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps), Laura Keates (University of Worcester Warriors, 62 caps), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 51 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 11 caps), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 20 caps), Marlie Packer (Saracens, 84 caps), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps), Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 56 caps).

"Brown had been sharing a room with Sadia Kabeya, who returned a positive test last week and has now completed her seven-day isolation period."

England reached the final in Ireland in 2017, but lost a tight match 32-41 against New Zealand.

Trending

©2022 Sky UK