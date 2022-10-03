Rugby World Cup: England prop Shaunagh Brown ruled out of opening game against Fiji with Covid-19

England prop Shaunagh Brown has been ruled out of the opening game of the World Cup against Fiji on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 32-year-old will now be required to self-isolate a week under current guidance in New Zealand.

England Rugby said that Brown was sharing a room with Sadia Kabeya, who tested positive last week.

"Shaunagh Brown has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now undertaking a seven-day isolation period as required by New Zealand Government regulation," England Rugby said in a statement.

England Women Rugby World Cup squad The Red Roses are in Pool C, alongside Fiji, France and South Africa. Backs Holly Aitchison (Saracens, 10 caps), Jess Breach (Saracens, 23 caps), Abby Dow (Wasps, 24 caps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 40 caps), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps), Leanne Infante (Saracens, 52 caps), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 25 caps), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 20 caps), Sarah McKenna (Saracens, 42 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 5 caps), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps), Emily Scarratt (VC; Loughborough Lightning, 103 caps), Lydia Thompson (University of Worcester Warriors, 54 caps). Forwards Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 46 caps), Hannah Botterman (Saracens, 30 caps), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins, 27 caps), Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 57 caps), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 64 caps), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins, 70 caps), Lark Davies (Bristol Bears, 41 caps), Rosie Galligan (Harlequins, 7 caps), Sarah Hunter (C; Loughborough Lightning, 135 caps), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps), Laura Keates (University of Worcester Warriors, 62 caps), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 51 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 11 caps), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 20 caps), Marlie Packer (Saracens, 84 caps), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps), Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 56 caps).

England reached the final in Ireland in 2017, but lost a tight match 32-41 against New Zealand.