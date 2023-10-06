Owen Farrell becomes England's top-points scorer: Relive his international career highlights

Owen Farrell is England's all-time highest points scorer, surpassing Jonny Wilkinson's record

Owen Farrell became England's highest scorer of all time in their Rugby World Cup match against Samoa, eclipsing the mark of 1,179 set by Jonny Wilkinson.

It is no easy feat to hit such a milestone and to mark a landmark moment, we have taken a look at some of the England stalwart's international career highlights...

2012: Nominated for World Player of the Year in first international season

The year 2012 marked an international breakthrough to remember for Farrell after being called up to the England senior squad by Stuart Lancaster for the Six Nations.

It was such a landmark tournament for the 21-year old that he was nominated for the International Rugby Board player of the year award alongside Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, and Frédéric Michalak.

Despite not winning, the award ultimately going to Carter, it was a sign of things to come for the future England captain.

2016: Six Nations Grand Slam

The period of 2015-2017 marked a record-equalling time for England as they romped to 18 straight Test wins under Eddie Jones, Farrell playing a pivotal role in that team.

Not only that, he came to life in the 2016 Six Nations, playing the commanding role in the tough fought 31-21 victory over France to clinch the Grand Slam.

His goal kicking ability was on display for all to see throughout the competition, kicking a match-winning 20 points against Wales under immense pressure, and it was the signs of Farrell becoming the leader he would go on to be for his country.

2016: Man of the match in the third Australia Test in whitewash series

After a Grand Slam Six Nations, the same year saw England head down under for a series against Australia which would turn out to be their first series win on the Wallabies' home turf.

After taking a 2-0 lead and moving up to second in the World Ruby rankings, they completed a clean sweep in the third Test thanks to the boot of Farrell.

Take a look back at one of Owen Farrell's finest moments as he dominated against Australia in 2016 to take England to a win of 40-44.

In a dramatic 44-40 match, Farrell scored 24 points for his side, six penalties and three conversions, as England once again made history.

He was the standout star in a standout team and no one was sure who would stop him.

2019: A year to remember for Farrell

If there was a year to sum up Farrell's England captaincy, 2019 marked the year of highs and potentially the most heart-breaking of lows.

England had an air of confidence not seen since 2016 and they marched through the World Cup group stage in Japan before destroying the All Blacks 19-7 in a semi-final to remember, Farrell once again making his mark.

Although England then suffered a gut wrenching 32-12 loss to the Springboks in the final, Farrell's leadership gained him a whole host of new fans as England came within one stop of world glory.

2022: Reached 100 caps against New Zealand

Just last year brought another career highlight for Farrell as he reached 100 caps in a draw against the All Blacks.

Leading out his side in the Autumn Internationals, Farrell wrote his name in the history books and coach at the time, Jones, lauded him as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

"If you look at his record, he's the third-highest points scorer in the history of the game," Jones said.

"One hundred caps, he's won multiple titles with his club Saracens, he's won everything with England apart from the World Cup... whatever team he plays in, he makes [it] better.

"He's a tough, uncompromising player, who plays close to his best in almost every game I've seen him play."

2023 and beyond: What is next for Farrell?

This is the question of the moment for Farrell as he is currently competing in what is most likely his last Rugby World Cup.

Owen Farrell was hugely excited to be making his first appearance at this year's Rugby World Cup against Chile after serving a suspension

He has been an uncompromising leader for this England side and he will still have his sights set on a dream World Cup win to complete the career haul.

With England into the quarter-finals, he is three games away from world domination and as his side grows in confidence, the dream will only get closer to reality for the Wiganer.

By October 28, we will know whether he will get to be an England captain with his name once again in lights.