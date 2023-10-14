Rugby World Cup: Marcus Smith deserves chance at full-back, says Jonny May ahead of quarter-final

Marcus Smith starts for England at full-back against Fiji

England wing Jonny May says Marcus Smith "deserves his opportunity" at full-back after his controversial selection for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Fiji on Sunday.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has made two changes to the team which squeezed past Samoa in their final group game, with Owen Farrell playing at fly-half, Smith at full-back and George Ford left on the bench.

Elliot Daly also returns on the wing, with Joe Marchant slotting back into midfield and full-back Freddie Steward missing out. Alex Mitchell plays at scrum-half.

Addressing the press on Saturday ahead of the match in Marseille, May said: "We're obviously blessed [at full-back]. Fred's a young player, one of the best in the world, while Marcus is a completely different type of player but, in his own right, has been brilliant when he has come on at full-back and deserves his opportunity.

"It's not about who is better than who. It's about Steve picking the person he thinks is best to get the job done.

"He backs Marcus this week and so does everybody. We've got behind him and, personally, I'm excited for him and to play with him - because of the skills and ability he has."

Smith also played at full-back for England's 71-0 drubbing of Chile in the group stage, a game in which he scored two of the team's 11 tries.

Smith starred for England against Chile, when he started at 15

"He's a smart guy," May added. "He knows his positional play. He's a fly-half, a master and a student of the game - so he's clued up in terms of where he needs to be and what he needs to be doing.

"For him, it's just about bringing his game, which we know he's going to do because every time he's come off the bench, or started against Chile, he's done exactly that.

"He hasn't got to do anything over than to just be himself tomorrow."

Sinfield: England have come a long way since Fiji defeat

England will book a semi-final with either hosts France or holders South Africa in Paris with a victory on Sunday, not that they'll be taking their quarter-final opponents lightly though.

England have won seven of their eight prior meetings with Fiji, their only defeat coming in a World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham in August.

"We've come a long way," England defence coach Kevin Sinfield said. "After we reviewed that game, we saw a change. We arrived in France and since then we've been excellent.

"It has been a challenge over the last nine or 10 months, so to find ourselves in such a big game against great opposition is pretty special.

"We're really looking forward to tomorrow. We've got a great deal of confidence in the group selected to go and do the job."

England: 15 Marcus Smith, 14 Jonny May, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Fiji: 15 Ilaisa Droasese, 14 Vinaya Habosi, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu (c), 12 Josua Tuisova, 11 Semi Radradra, 10 Vilimoni Botitu, 9 Frank Lomani; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Luke Tagi, 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Albert Tuisue, 6 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7 Levani Botia, 8 Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16 Sam Matavesi, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Meli Derenalagi, 20 Vilive Miramira, 21 Simione Kuruvoli, 22 Iosefo Masi, 23 Sireli Maqala.

Greenwood 'supportive' of Farrell selection but questions Smith

England World Cup winner in 2003, Will Greenwood, on Sky Sports:

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion. And I get it, I totally understand the arguments for George Ford.

"But if you're asking me and say, 'we'll will transport you back to being 24 years old, and you're playing again in the midfield for England, who do you want as your 10?' Genuinely, it's Owen Farrell. Because he suits my game.

"Which midfield would I pick, were it to be a final and the big game right now? With the squad that's available, Farrell, [Manu] Tuilagi, [Joe] Marchant - that's my 10, 12, 13.

"That's why I'm really supportive of that selection. There might be other selections I'm less supportive off.

"Smith's not a full-back. In terms of where England are with this current team and what they've done with Steve [Borthwick], it just feels a little reactive.

"But people who know Borthwick say this is part of his grand master plan. He's taking a risk on Fiji not having the greatest 10 - and therefore his kicking might not be perfect and won't expose the full-back as much - and, from that, he's picked Smith, who can drop in and add more creativity as part of the collective."

