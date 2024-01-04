Kevin Sinfield to leave England coaching role after summer tour with role changed for Six Nations

Kevin Sinfield will depart the England set-up during the summer, while his role in 2024 has changed

England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield will step down after the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand, with his role in 2024 changed from defence coach to skills/kicking coach.

The 43-year-old, who followed England head coach Steve Borthwick from Leicester Tigers, will remain for the upcoming Six Nations and July Tests but will not be involved from the autumn onwards, with incoming coach Felix Jones to take up the role of defence coach immediately.

Sinfield has been Borthwick's number two since the start of his reign in December 2022.

Before he moves on, the Leeds rugby league great will take charge of individual skills and work with the kickers.

Sinfield received a CBE in the New Year's Honours list for his multi-million pound fundraising for research into Motor Neurone Disease.

The team of Steve Borthwick and Sinfield clinched the 2022 Premiership title with Leicester before joining England that December

Irishman Jones arrives having worked as a coaching consultant with South Africa, while Richard Wigglesworth will remain as England attack coach and Tom Harrison will stay as scrum coach.

Borthwick said: "I am tremendously excited to start working with Felix who is a coach with an incredible reputation and with vast experience in international rugby.

"With his background in Irish rugby and his wealth of knowledge operating in the southern hemisphere. He will bring a different dimension to our coaching team."

Former Ireland international Felix Jones joins England as defence coach, having worked as a coaching consultant with South Africa

The RFU also announced former All Blacks coach Andrew Strawbridge has joined England's management set-up as a consultant for the first month of the Six Nations.

Borthwick added: "Andrew is another coach with a wealth of knowledge.

"He has worked extensively and successfully in Super Rugby and international rugby, most recently with New Zealand to help them to the final of the Rugby World Cup.

"Andrew has an incredible reputation in player development and has helped a large number of players progress to be amongst the best in the world.

"His work around the contact area is incredibly highly regarded, ensuring teams have the quick ball needed to launch a threatening attack.

"I can't wait for him to join the team and add the enormous value that I know he will bring."