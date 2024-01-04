Kevin Sinfield to leave England coaching role after summer tour with role changed for Six Nations
England coach Kevin Sinfield will step down after summer tour to Japan and New Zealand, while his 2024 role will change from in charge of defence to skills/kicking; Felix Jones will take over as defence coach; former All Blacks coach Andrew Strawbridge joins as four-week consultant
Last Updated: 04/01/24 2:06pm
England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield will step down after the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand, with his role in 2024 changed from defence coach to skills/kicking coach.
The 43-year-old, who followed England head coach Steve Borthwick from Leicester Tigers, will remain for the upcoming Six Nations and July Tests but will not be involved from the autumn onwards, with incoming coach Felix Jones to take up the role of defence coach immediately.
Sinfield has been Borthwick's number two since the start of his reign in December 2022.
- England facing front-row injury crisis as Joe Marler awaits verdict on arm
- Manu Tuilagi to miss start of the Six Nations after suffering groin injury
- Kevin Sinfield pays tribute to 'incredible' Rob Burrow after CBE awards
Before he moves on, the Leeds rugby league great will take charge of individual skills and work with the kickers.
Sinfield received a CBE in the New Year's Honours list for his multi-million pound fundraising for research into Motor Neurone Disease.
Irishman Jones arrives having worked as a coaching consultant with South Africa, while Richard Wigglesworth will remain as England attack coach and Tom Harrison will stay as scrum coach.
Borthwick said: "I am tremendously excited to start working with Felix who is a coach with an incredible reputation and with vast experience in international rugby.
"With his background in Irish rugby and his wealth of knowledge operating in the southern hemisphere. He will bring a different dimension to our coaching team."
The RFU also announced former All Blacks coach Andrew Strawbridge has joined England's management set-up as a consultant for the first month of the Six Nations.
Borthwick added: "Andrew is another coach with a wealth of knowledge.
"He has worked extensively and successfully in Super Rugby and international rugby, most recently with New Zealand to help them to the final of the Rugby World Cup.
"Andrew has an incredible reputation in player development and has helped a large number of players progress to be amongst the best in the world.
"His work around the contact area is incredibly highly regarded, ensuring teams have the quick ball needed to launch a threatening attack.
"I can't wait for him to join the team and add the enormous value that I know he will bring."