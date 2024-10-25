England Rugby head coach Steve Borthwick announces 17 players awarded enhanced Elite Player Squad (EPS) contracts

England head coach Steve Borthwick has announced that 17 players have been awarded enhanced Elite Player Squad (EPS) contracts.

The introduction of the contracts, which form part of the newly created men's Professional Game Partnership (MPGP) announced in September, allows Borthwick to have the final say on all sports science and medical matters relating to the players.

It is expected to help ensure the best possible preparation for the England team.

The list includes three fly-halves, but only one prop in Bristol loosehead Ellis Genge, and one scrum-half - Northampton's Alex Mitchell.

Among those players to miss out at this stage are back-row forwards Sam Underhill and Chandler Cunningham-South.

Borthwick has the freedom to select up to 25 players who will be paid as much as £160,000 annually in return for greater control of how they are managed on club duty.

The announcement comes just eight days before England's opening Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand.

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Borthwick: Contracts will enhance continued development

"I am delighted to be in a position to name the 17 players who are first to receive the enhanced EPS contracts." said Borthwick. "I am confident that these contracts, and our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will play a significant role in England Rugby's continued development."

Conor O'Shea, the RFU's director of performance, said: "One of the aims of the new Men's Professional Game Partnership is to create world-leading English teams.

"Enhanced EPS contracts will enable Steve and his coaching team to work in partnership with the players and their clubs, on their individual development plans, medical, and strength and conditioning programmes to ensure optimum preparation for England Men's fixtures.

"We believe this new collaborative approach between club, country and the players can bring greater stability to English rugby, as well as supporting the growth and performance of the England Men's team."

