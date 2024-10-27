George Ford called up for England while Ollie Chessum out injured for autumn opener against New Zealand

George Ford has been called up for England while Ollie Chessum is out of the autumn opener against New Zealand on November 2 because of a knee problem.

Ford, Alex Coles and Ted Hill have been added to England's 36-player squad as preparations continue for the Test match at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Tom Roebuck, Charlie Ewels and Chessum have been released from the squad.

Chessum is awaiting further assessment on a knee injury, while Ewels is currently following return-to-play protocols.

Image: Ollie Chessum is awaiting further assessment on a knee injury

Chessum suffered the injury during the squad's training camp in Girona last week and will undergo scans.

The 24-year-old is now sweating on his availability for the remainder of the campaign against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

The Leicester back five forward is a significant loss to head coach Steve Borthwick.

Chessum provides options in the second and back rows and it was at blindside flanker where he made a strong finish to this year's Six Nations with impressive displays against Ireland and France.

He would have toured Japan and New Zealand in the summer with the expectation of adding to his 23 caps, only to be sidelined by shoulder and thumb issues that needed surgery.

A recipient of one of 17 enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts announced on Friday, he could now be facing another lengthy interruption to his Test career.

Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell has already been ruled out of the autumn because of a neck injury, but England have been boosted by the return of Ford after suffering a torn thigh muscle for Sale Sharks.

Image: Henry Slade made a solid 55-minute contribution for Exeter on Sunday

Centre Henry Slade proved his fitness after shoulder surgery in Exeter's clash with Harlequins on Sunday in a solid 55-minute contribution at Sandy Park to suggest he will be a likely starter against the All Blacks.

Leicester director of rugby Michael Cheika revealed that Chessum is facing a lay-off, although he was unable to provide a time frame for his return.

"It's disappointing but guys have got to train, they've got to prepare for the season. It happens. If you're going to play footy, that can happen," said Cheika, speaking after the Tigers' 32-29 victory at Saracens on Saturday.

"I don't know the full extent of what has happened. But all I know is that Ollie Chessum is a warrior.

"He'll be planning his return already, no matter when it is. I'm sure he'll be back with a vengeance what that comes.

"Once I get the chance to see him I'll know a little bit more, but these things happen."

England's 36-player squad

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Ted Hill (Bath Rugby)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.