Henry Slade: England back ruled out of remainder of tour of Argentina and USA after suffering hand injury

Henry Slade has been ruled out of the remainder of England's tour of Argentina and the USA after suffering a hand injury during Saturday's victory over Los Pumas.

Slade played the full 80 minutes as England made an impressive start to the tour as they won 35-12 in La Plata with a squad missing 13 players selected for the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia.

The 32-year-old Slade, who is one of the most experienced members of the squad with 74 England appearances, will miss Saturday's second fixture with Argentina along with a one-off match against the USA a week later.

Slade was joined at centre by debutant Seb Atkinson in the first Test against Argentina, but head coach Steve Borthwick will now be forced into changing his starting XV.

Uncapped duo Max Ojomoh and Oscar Beard are both candidates to come into the matchday 23.

Argentina have also suffered a blow after scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou withdrew from their squad for the second Test after coming off injured during Saturday's match.

The home side have called up Matteo Albanese as a replacement for Saturday's clash in San Juan.

