Women's Rugby World Cup: Red Roses inspired by England's football Lionesses as fans celebrate Canada triumph in London

England's Red Roses said the Lionesses' Euro victory this summer inspired them to create their own momentum after they won the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

John Mitchell's side became world champions for the first time in 11 years as a pulsating final at Twickenham saw the hosts produce a clinical performance to beat Canada 33-13.

England suffered crushing World Cup final defeats in 2017 and 2022 but in front of a record crowd of 81,885, they managed to clinch the title on home soil.

"After we've had our celebrations, this chapter will close and then it's about bringing in the next generation of Red Roses," England captain Zoe Aldcroft said ahead of a celebration event in London on Sunday.

"We'll get a fresh group of Red Roses into the squad and that's what keeps us fresh and keeps us chasing. We're very competitive people and we want to be at the top of our game always.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Captain Zoe Aldcroft called England’s World Cup win 'what dreams are made of'

"We've won the World Cup but in a few weeks' time we'll be back at our clubs and wanting to fight for them.

"The drive to keep pushing and getting better never stops. We always want to keep pushing limits. We have so many more people to inspire.

"Earlier in the summer we saw the Lionesses and that gave us the inspiration to do our part.

"We've wanted to inspire young girls by both seeing them on shoulders in the stadium and inspiring them to go to rugby clubs and pick up a ball and become future Red Roses."

Abbie Ward, who was featuring in her first World Cup as a mother with her daughter watching on pitchside, also hailed the victory and hopes the support received during the World Cup will continue into the Six Nations and beyond.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Meg Jones reflects on the Red Roses' Rugby World Cup triumph, calling the victory 'surreal' and saying the sport has given her purpose after the death of her parents

"Whether you're a die-hard Red Roses fan or it was your first occasion, it was unbelievable," Ward said.

"You talk about moments, and trying to encapsulate a moment like that is one that we will genuinely never, ever forget.

"Getting off the bus was unbelievable. Let's see that again. Let's have that in the Six Nations against Ireland.

"Any game that's been at Twickenham, I genuinely think that atmosphere was just unmatched."

The Women's Six Nations start on April 11, 2026 with England taking on Ireland at Twickenham as the Red Roses look to defend their title.

'We'll find another peak to climb'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following England's Rugby World Cup final victory over Canada at a sold-out Twickenham, Ellie Kildunne reflects on the Red Roses’ first title in over a decade

England's winning run now reads a record 33 consecutive victories and they have lost just once in 64 Tests, against the Black Ferns in the 2022 showpiece.

England head coach John Mitchell declared his world champions will seek new summits to scale once celebrations over seizing New Zealand's crown have subsided.

"We're no different to most explorers in the world. They always find another peak to climb and I think we will," said Mitchell, who replaced Simon Middleton as head coach in 2023.

"These girls are driven. They've changed my life and the way I think. A trophy is one thing, a medal is another, but the value and the quality of the people you work with is the ultimate."