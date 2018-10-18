Blade Thomson unavailable to make Scotland debut against Wales

Gregor Townsend will be unable to hand Blade Thomson a Scotland debut when they face Wales next month

Gregor Townsend has confirmed new Scotland call-up Blade Thomson will not make his debut against Wales, after Scarlets made him unavailable for the opening autumn Test.

Thomson was one of three uncapped players named in Townsend's 40-man squad, alongside Sam Skinner and Sam Johnson, for next month's clash with Wales and three Murrayfield Tests against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

The opening fixture against Wales in Cardiff on November 3 falls outside of World Rugby's international calendar, meaning Scarlets are under no obligation to release the former New Zealand Under-20s number eight, who qualifies for Scotland through his Wishaw-born grandfather.

"The Wales game is outside the World Rugby window," Townsend, who will rely on a Glasgow and Edinburgh combined XV, said.

"Scarlets are playing Edinburgh that weekend so it would be nice of Wayne Pivac to say to Blade 'you are available' but we know that is not going to happen.

"The rules are definitely in place for English and French-based teams and with the PRO14 it is just bad timing that our teams, Glasgow and Edinburgh, plus the Scarlets are playing that weekend otherwise it would be a free weekend."

Wayne Pivac is in his final season as Scarlets head coach before succeeding Warren Gatland

Townsend sought permission from Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac to throw Thomson straight into action but the Welsh province are already handing over 13 members of their squad to Warren Gatland.

Scotland will also be without eight other players currently playing their club rugby in England and France for the game at the Principality Stadium.

A series of experienced players, including Stuart Hogg, John Barclay and Richie Gray, will miss the entire November series through injury.