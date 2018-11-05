Stuart Hogg added to Scotland squad for autumn Tests

Stuart Hogg has been added to the Scotland squad

Stuart Hogg is one of six players to be added to the Scotland squad for the remaining autumn internationals against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

Hogg returns to the squad after recovering from ankle surgery ahead of schedule and will be joined by Glasgow team-mates Adam Ashe, Scott Cummings and Nick Grigg.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has also called up English Premiership pair Josh Strauss and Duncan Weir, who missed the 21-10 defeat to Wales.

However, Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson and Harlequins centre James Lang have been ruled out of Saturday's match against Fiji after suffering injuries while on club duty at the weekend.

Scotland lost to Wales in their opening autumn Test on Saturday

Meanwhile, Edinburgh trio Ross Ford, Henry Pyrgos and Dougie Fife have been released back to their club.

Scotland host Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday before facing South Africa on November 17 and Argentina on November 24.

Fiji recorded a 27-22 win over Scotland when the two sides last met in 2017.