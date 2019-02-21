Pete Horne and Blair Kinghorn in for injured Scotland pair Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg

Blair Kinghorn is one of four injury-enforced changes to the Scotland XV

Scotland have made four changes to their starting XV ahead of facing France in Paris in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend has suffered high-profile injuries to his squad since the Round 2 defeat to Ireland with full-back Stuart Hogg, fly-half Finn Russell, centre Huw Jones and back-row Ryan Wilson all ruled out courtesy of shoulder, concussion and knee (Jones and Wilson) complaints respectively.

In their places, Townsend has named Glasgow Warriors' Pete Horne at 10 ahead of Adam Hastings, Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn at full-back, Warriors centre Nick Grigg at 13 and Edinburgh's Magnus Bradbury in the back-row.

Having lost Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones and Ryan Wilson to injury against Ireland, Finn Russell was the next to drop out after injury playing for Racing

Scotland are otherwise unchanged with Josh Strauss named to start at No 8 for Saturday's clash at the Stade de France despite losing his passport during the week, which raised serious doubts about his availability.

Bradbury made a try-scoring, man-of-the-match return from a four-month absence through shoulder problems as Edinburgh beat Dragons on Friday night.

Townsend is optimistic the latest injuries will not derail his side's preparations.

"Injuries create opportunities for others to show what they can do and, throughout the past couple of seasons, we've seen a number of players really step up," he said.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has a number of injury headaches heading to Paris

"All of the players coming in started against Argentina in the summer, which ranks as one of our best ever away performances.

"On top of that there is cohesion forged through familiarity at club level - Magnus in the back row lines up with club-mate Jamie Ritchie, and Pete Horne and Nick Grigg are either side of Sam Johnson in the backs."

Scotland: 15 Blair Kinghorn ,14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Nick Grigg, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Pete Horne, 9 Greig Laidlaw; 1 Allan Dell, 2 Stuart McInally, 3 Simon Berghan, 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 8 Josh Strauss.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Alex Allan, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Ben Toolis, 20 Gary Graham, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Darcy Graham.