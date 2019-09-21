Greig Laidlaw says Scotland will adapt to weather and match conditions in Japan

Greig Laidlaw insisted Scotland will handle Typhoon Tapah before declaring the Dark Blues are primed to whip up a World Cup storm of their own.

A powerful weather system building over the East China Sea is due to strike the south west of Japan this weekend.

But its effects may also be felt as far inland as Yokohama in the north east, meaning the Scots could find themselves facing lashing rain and gale-force winds as they square off against Ireland in Sunday 's Pool A clash.

So far the forecasters have been unable to predict whether the worst of the conditions will arrive by the time the showdown at the International Stadium kicks off at 4:45pm local time (8:45am BST).

But Laidlaw insists Scotland will be ready for whatever comes their way.

"We're in the same boat as everybody in that we're told there is a storm sitting off Japan somewhere but whether it comes in or not, [we're not sure]," he said.

"We've planned that into our game plan and if the weather does come in we can flick to a system that suits that weather.

"That's been a big part of our preparation. We've worked closely with the coaches to make sure we're all happy and can adapt quickly. If the conditions change, it's certainly not going to be a surprise to us."

The Scots are outsiders to kick off their campaign with a win but Laidlaw says they are in optimistic mood.

While Ireland are missing key men Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw, Laidlaw is encouraged to see Scotland's match-winners fit and on form.

"There's an opportunity in front of us and that's always the way I look at it," added the Clermont Auvergne scrum-half.

"I've been involved in this team for a long time and the maturity of some of our players in key positions is massive.

"You speak about someone like Kearney in the Irish team being important but in our team to have guys like Finn [Russell], Hoggy [Stuart Hogg], Rambo [Stuart McInally], WP Nel.

"We're starting to piece together guys with a bit of experience. We certainly have the drive in us.

"It's all in the performance but we're pushing hard, our standards are high and that's all you can hope for at this stage."