Steve Tandy appointed Scotland defence coach as Matt Taylor joins Australia

Scotland's new defence coach Steve Tandy was head coach at Ospreys from 2012 to 2018

Scotland have appointed former Ospreys' head coach Steve Tandy as their new defence coach after announcing Gregor Townsend's right-hand man Matt Taylor has been allowed to join Australia with "immediate effect".

Former France prop Pieter De Villiers has also been hired to work as a scrum coach on a "short-term capacity" during the Six Nations.

Tandy was in charge at Ospreys from 2012 to 2018, but the 39-year-old Welshman joins from Super Rugby's NSW Waratahs where he has spent the last year as their defence coach.

He said: "I see this as a massive opportunity and am very excited to fully immerse myself in Scottish rugby. Being part of Super Rugby for the past two seasons has enabled me to gain invaluable experience in different styles of rugby.

Tandy replaces Matt Taylor who has returned to Australia

"Playing against teams from South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, Argentina and Australia has been an amazing learning opportunity for me and will aide my transition into the international game.

"Defence is a huge part of the game which I am extremely passionate about. With my experiences from both the northern and southern hemispheres, I feel I can add to the Scotland set up, moving forward. I cannot wait to start working with Gregor, his coaching team and the players."

Taylor joined the Scottish coaching system in 2012 from the Queensland Reds in a dual role covering Glasgow Warriors and Scotland's defence, before becoming Townsend's full-time assistant in 2017.

"I would like to thank the players and the staff of both Scotland and Glasgow Warriors for the friendship they have shown to me and my family over the past eight years," Taylor said.