Finn Russell leaves Scotland camp ahead of Six Nations after being disciplined

Finn Russell has left the Scotland training camp

Finn Russell has left the Scotland training camp ahead of the Six Nations after being disciplined for "a breach of team protocol".

The Racing 92 stand-off will not play in Scotland's opener against Ireland on February 1 and his involvement in the rest of the tournament appears in doubt.

Reports have suggested Russell has walked out on the squad but Scottish Rugby have refused to comment.

They said: "We don't want to commit to saying anything that would affect the individual, the player or the organisation, as this is a live situation."

STATEMENT | Scotland team spokesperson: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club." — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 23, 2020

Scotland fly to Spain on Sunday evening for their training camp ahead of the Ireland game next month at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

A Scotland team spokesperson said: "Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland's Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week's camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club."

Russell is just one international appearance away from his 50th Scotland cap.

The 27-year-old played under Gregor Townsend for Glasgow Warriors before the latter left Warriors to become Scotland head coach in 2017.