Gregor Townsend makes three changes for Scotland's Six Nations clash against France

Fraser Brown will reach a milestone on Sunday

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown will win his 50th cap when Gregor Townsend's team welcome Grand-Slam chasing France to Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Glasgow forward's return is one of three changes to the pack which helped beat Italy a fortnight ago in Rome.

Edinburgh pair Grant Gilchrist and Nick Haining are also recalled to the starting XV as their club-mates Stuart McInally, Ben Toolis and Magnus Bradbury are replaced.

Exeter lock Sam Skinner is named on the bench as he eyes his first appearance since last summer after returning from the hamstring injury that cost him his place at the World Cup.

Sam Skinner is helped off injured during Scotland's World Cup warm-up win over France in August 2019

The replacements also features the return of 27-times capped Worcester stand-off Duncan Weir, who could make his first Scotland appearance since the 2017 championship, while Glasgow's Kyle Steyn hopes to get a run out for his debut.

Les Bleus have already taken care of England, Italy and Wales but Townsend hopes his side can end their hopes of a clean sweep.

The head coach said: "This week we face a France team that looks galvanised since the World Cup, with a potential Grand Slam in their sights following impressive wins over England, Italy and Wales.

Duncan Weir named on the bench

"We have a lot of respect for their coaching team and the quality of player they possess throughout their squad, many of them just in their early stages of their international careers.

"We're going to have to deliver our best rugby of the championship in order to beat a team in such good form.

"France's victories have been built on an aggressive and well-organised defence, so the precision, decision-making and effort in our attacking game will have to be very good in order to get in behind them this weekend."

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price, 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Nick Haining

Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Willem Nel, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Magnus Bradbury, 21 George Horne, 22 Duncan Weir, 23 Kyle Steyn