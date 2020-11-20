Scotland's Autumn Nations Cup match against Fiji called off due to coronavirus outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak in the Fiji camp has resulted in their match against Scotland being cancelled

Scotland's Autumn Nations Cup match against Fiji, which was scheduled for November 28, has been cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Fiji camp.

Tournament organisers announced that with the extent of the outbreak within the Fiji squad, combined with a minimum 10-day isolation period, the decision was unavoidable.

The Fiji team and the organisers are hopeful that their fourth match on December 5 against the team that will finish in fourth place in Pool A will be able to take place, subject to checks on fitness levels once the players come out of isolation and follow all appropriate protocols.

Fiji have already seen their opening two matches against France and Italy called off after the latest round of coronavirus tests produced 29 positive results.

Townsend's Scotland side beat Italy 28-17 in their opening Autumn Nations Cup match

France were awarded a 28-0 win after their Group B opener was cancelled last Saturday and Gregor Townsend's Scotland side will expect to be given the same.

Fiji are now guaranteed to finish bottom of their pool without playing a game.

Scotland play France in the second round of Autumn Nations Cup fixtures at Murrayfield on Sunday.

A Scottish rugby spokesperson said: "While this is very disappointing news, we support the decision to cancel the game and wish a speedy recovery to those affected in the Fijian squad.

"Our focus remains fully on Sunday's match against France."