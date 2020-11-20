Scotland's Autumn Nations Cup match against Fiji called off due to coronavirus outbreak
Scotland face France in the second round of fixtures this weekend at Murrayfield.
Last Updated: 20/11/20 1:02pm
Scotland's Autumn Nations Cup match against Fiji, which was scheduled for November 28, has been cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Fiji camp.
Tournament organisers announced that with the extent of the outbreak within the Fiji squad, combined with a minimum 10-day isolation period, the decision was unavoidable.
The Fiji team and the organisers are hopeful that their fourth match on December 5 against the team that will finish in fourth place in Pool A will be able to take place, subject to checks on fitness levels once the players come out of isolation and follow all appropriate protocols.
- Curry, Underhill return for England vs Ireland
- New Premiership points system when Covid-19 intervenes
Fiji have already seen their opening two matches against France and Italy called off after the latest round of coronavirus tests produced 29 positive results.
France were awarded a 28-0 win after their Group B opener was cancelled last Saturday and Gregor Townsend's Scotland side will expect to be given the same.
Fiji are now guaranteed to finish bottom of their pool without playing a game.
Scotland play France in the second round of Autumn Nations Cup fixtures at Murrayfield on Sunday.
A Scottish rugby spokesperson said: "While this is very disappointing news, we support the decision to cancel the game and wish a speedy recovery to those affected in the Fijian squad.
"Our focus remains fully on Sunday's match against France."