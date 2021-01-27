Six Nations: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend relishing challenge of facing England at Twickenham

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is looking forward to face England at Twickenham in their Six Nations opener

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says there is no bigger challenge for his side than facing England at Twickenham.

Scotland travel to face England in their opening Six Nations game on February 6, having not beaten their fierce rivals at Twickenham since 1983.

Townsend's team won three games in last year's Six Nations, though, including a first win on Welsh soil for 18 years.

Assessing the England test, Townsend said: "It's the biggest game every year for us, for our players, but especially for our nation.

"It is a game we have played most regularly - 150 years this year - and we play for a trophy, so it is the biggest game.

"Coming as the first fixture means that the focus as we go into next week will be really sharp.

Scotland finished fourth in last year's Six Nations, despite beating Italy, France and Wales

"We are playing one of the best teams in the world, a team that won last year's Six Nations. There is no bigger (challenge) than England away."

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, who helped Exeter be crowned champions of England and Europe last season, added: "It is a massive game for everybody involved in Scottish rugby and Scotland as a nation.

"It is not often you get two weeks' preparation for an international game, so we are excited about the challenge of going down to Twickenham and playing one of the best teams in the world.

"If you give them time and space, they are going to be dangerous.

"If you get in their face and make it confrontational, then it makes it for a tasty encounter.

"We are excited for it and we have got some great preparation time now to make sure we are in the best place possible to go down to Twickenham and pick up a win."

Scotland 2021 Six Nations squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Simon Berghan, David Cherry, Alex Craig, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Gary Graham, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Oli Kebble, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Stewart, Rory Sutherland, Blade Thomson, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Backs: Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, James Lang, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Finn Russell, Scott Steele, Duncan Taylor, Jaco van der Walt, Duhan van der Merwe.