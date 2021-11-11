Scotland team news: Gregor Townsend makes four changes to face South Africa in Autumn Nations Series

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his starting XV for Saturday's Test against South Africa.

Leicester centre Matt Scott earns his first start for the national team since June 2017, when he played against Italy in Singapore in Townsend's first match in charge.

Glasgow's Rufus McLean also comes back into the side after sitting out last weekend's 15-13 win over Australia following a double try-scoring debut against Tonga the previous weekend.

Matt Scott (R) is set to make his first start for Scotland since 2017

Edinburgh's Nick Haining comes in to start in the back-row, while club-mate Stuart McInally is added at hooker.

Hamish Watson drops to the bench, while Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham and George Turner all drop out of the matchday squad.

Sale Sharks hooker Ewan Ashman, who scored a debut try as a replacement against the Wallabies, again starts on the bench.

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Rufus McLean, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Stuart McInally, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Nick Haining, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 Jamie Hodgson, 20 Hamish Watson, 21 George Horne, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Blair Kinghorn.