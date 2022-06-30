Blair Kinghorn starts at fly-half for Scotland vs Argentina; Duhan van der Merwe back in team, live on Sky Sports

Blair Kinghorn starts at fly-half for Scotland vs Argentina in the absence of Finn Russell, live on Sky Sports, while wing Duhan van der Merwe makes a return to the side.

Grant Gilchrist will captain the side for the first time in four years while back-row Luke Crosbie will make his first start for the country at San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday.

Centre Mark Bennett will make his first start since 2016 having forced his way back into the Scotland set-up after last month being named as Edinburgh's player of the season.

British and Irish Lion Van der Merwe returns on the wing after being suspended for the last two games of the Six Nations, where Scotland beat Italy away but then lost in Ireland.

Grant Gilchrist will captain Scotland vs Argentina on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Scotland did not take Stuart Hogg or Russell on tour - electing to rest their two key backs - and Adam Hastings withdrew because of injury before their departure for South America, so Kinghorn partners Ali Price at half-back.

Rory Hutchinson starts at full-back, with his last appearance coming in 2020 when he came off the bench against Italy.

After missing the majority of the Six Nations, having picked up an injury against England, Lions prop Rory Sutherland is named on the bench.

Scotland: 15 Rory Hutchinson, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ali Price; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Grant Gilchrist (c), 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Luke Crosbie, 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Rory Darge, 21 Ben White, 22 Ross Thompson, 23 Sione Tuipulotu.

