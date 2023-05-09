Scotland Rugby World Cup training squad: Jamie Ritchie captains extended 41-player group named by Gregor Townsend

Captain Jamie Ritchie, head coach Gregor Townsend and playmaker Finn Russell will be looking to leave a mark at the World Cup in France this September

Gregor Townsend has named an extended 41-player Scotland Rugby World Cup training squad, captained by Edinburgh back-row Jamie Ritchie.

The squad will be trimmed down to 33 players ahead of the World Cup in France, which begins in September, with Scotland taking on South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania in a tough Pool B.

Townsend, fresh from signing a new three-year contract to 2026 on Tuesday, named only two uncapped players in the panel, in the shape of Leicester Tigers second-row Cameron Henderson and Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall.

Exeter Chiefs second row Jonny Gray has not been included after suffering a knee injury recently, while Fraser Brown and Mark Bennett are among the most notable absentees.

Ritchie captains a 41-player extended Scotland Rugby World Cup training squad

Glasgow flanker Rory Darge and Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham return to the fold after injury, for their first Test involvements of 2023.

Townsend signed a new contract to remain as Scotland head coach until 2026 on Tuesday

Four players within the training group will represent Scotland at a third Rugby World Cup if they are selected in the final cut: tighthead WP Nel, lock Grant Gilchrist, fly-half Finn Russell and full-back Stuart Hogg (all featured in 2015 and 2019) - with the latter retiring from rugby after the tournament.

The 41-player group will gather for an initial training camp on May 29, and will face warm-up matches vs France, Italy and Georgia at Murrayfield in July and August, as well as France away in St Etienne.

The retiring Stuart Hogg is one of four Scotland players who could represent the country at a third World Cup

Scotland's 41-player Rugby World Cup training squad

Forwards (23): Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 7 caps, Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps, Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps, Andy Christie (Saracens) 4 caps, Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 4 caps, Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps, Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 7 caps, Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 9 caps, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 33 caps, Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 58 caps, Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 62 caps, Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 73 caps, Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) uncapped, Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) 47 caps, WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 54 caps, Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby, captain) 41 caps, Pierre, Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 21 caps, Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) 3 caps, Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 25 caps, Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 23 caps, George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps, Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps, Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 57 caps.

Backs (18): Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap, Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 33 caps, Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 42 caps, Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 27 caps, Ben Healy (Munster Rugby) 1 caps, Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 100 caps, George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 20 caps, Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 36 caps, Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 43 caps, Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped, Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 61 caps, Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 5 caps, Finn Russell (Racing 92) 69 caps, Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps, Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps, Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 16 caps, Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 28 caps, Ben White (London Irish) 14 caps.