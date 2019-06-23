Mike Catt named Ireland attack coach under Andy Farrell

Mike Catt will swap his coaching role at Italy for one with Ireland after the World Cup

Ireland have confirmed Mike Catt's appointment as attack coach after the autumn's World Cup on a contract until 2023.

Catt will swap the same role with Italy to join Ireland after the showpiece event in Japan, as Andy Farrell completes his backroom team.

The 47-year-old will be reunited with former England coaching colleague Farrell, who will succeed Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach after the World Cup.

"Mike brings a wealth of experience to the coaching group and has been operating at the highest level of the international game for some time," said Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) performance director David Nucifora.

Catt (left) and Andy Farrell previously worked together with England

"He was a smart and innovative player, and he brings those attributes and much more besides in his approach to coaching and player development.

"We feel that we have secured a talented practitioner who will add significant value to the group and to the wider Irish system."

John Fogarty has been named scrum coach under Farrell, while Simon Easterby and Richie Murphy will continue as forwards specialist and kicking and skills coach, respectively

"I am looking forward to the Rugby World Cup in Japan and seeing the group of players we have here in Italy fulfil their potential and achieve the objectives we have set for ourselves," said Catt.

"Obviously, it is an honour to be given this future opportunity with Ireland but I will focus on that challenge only after I have given my all for Italy and this group of players."