Cian Healy: Ireland must learn quickly from Japan defeat

Ireland's Cian Healy is tackled by Japan's Luke Thompson during their World Cup encounter

Cian Healy has admitted Ireland will have to learn quickly to turn their Rugby World Cup around in the wake of their shock 19-12 defeat to hosts Japan.

The Leinster prop shouldered the burden of responsibility for a poor personal performance as Ireland wilted in the face of a brutally accurate Japanese onslaught.

Japan shocked the globe with a second superlative World Cup win in four years, this Shizuoka triumph every inch as special as the 34-32 victory over South Africa in Brighton in 2015.

Wing Kenki Fukuoka bagged the crucial try to add to 11 points from the boot of Yu Tamura, leaving Ireland hugely chastened and desperate to reassert their grip on Pool A when they face Russia on Thursday.

The vastly-experienced Healy insisted the quick turnaround will be critical to Ireland's chances of setting their World Cup campaign back on track.

1:01 Ireland prop Cian Healy says his team can come back stronger after their Rugby World Cup defeat to Japan, with the world's second-ranked side losing 19-12 in Shizuoka. Ireland prop Cian Healy says his team can come back stronger after their Rugby World Cup defeat to Japan, with the world's second-ranked side losing 19-12 in Shizuoka.

Asked if turning things around now could prove the making of Ireland's tournament, the 92-cap prop Healy replied: "Hopefully, and that's what the next couple of days really relies on.

"We have to take the learnings from it and bring those reviews to bear, to get tighter as a group.

"You don't need extra motivation in a World Cup, but something like that defeat and performance is going to have to do it for you: because it's too easy to get knocked out and go home.

"We've got big goals for this tournament, and we have to turn the page. So turn the page and bounce back.

"I'm not sure we've digested what the hardest part of that was: I personally didn't have a good game and that's stinging with me at the moment.

"The team are capable of great things; we know that and the support knows that.

"So it's just about bouncing back from this and getting ourselves into a strong position to go forward."