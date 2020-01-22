Six Nations: Ireland captain Johnny Sexton expects to face Scotland

Ireland captain Jonny Sexton is on target to be fit to face Scotland

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from injury and expects to be fit for the Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Fly-half Sexton, who has won 88 caps for his country, has not played since suffering a knee problem playing for Leinster in early December.

"Everything's been going to plan, so hopefully I can take part in training tomorrow," he said.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named Sexton Ireland captain for the Six Nations

"If anything, a little bit ahead of schedule."

New head coach Andy Farrell recently appointed Sexton as Ireland captain for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

The experienced fly-half takes on the role following the retirement of former skipper Rory Best after the World Cup.

Sexton has returned to training with Leinster and has been making "good progress" according to the province.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on February 1, which will be Farrell's first match in charge since succeeding Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach.