IRFU and provinces agree wages deferral due to coronavirus

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne: 'We are entering uncharted waters'

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Ireland's four provinces have agreed a payment deferral model for all employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic rugby in Ireland was suspended on March 12 in response to government advice on the spread of Covid-19, while the national team were unable to complete their Six Nations campaign.

Pay deferrals, which range from 10 to 50 per cent, will be effective from April and remain subject to constant review of the financial circumstances of the IRFU and the provinces, Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

Ireland still have two games to play in their 2020 Six Nations campaign, although it remains unclear if or when they will take place

Premiership sides Wasps and Worcester have asked their playing staff to take a 25 pent pay cut, while Saracens and Gloucester have asked their playing and non-playing staff to do the same.

The IRFU hopes to return to full pay, and repay any deferrals, as soon as possible.

IRFU CEO Philip Browne said in a statement: "We are entering uncharted waters as the Covid-19 crisis continues to unfold but we remain hopeful that something of this season can be retrieved later in the summer.

"This is important as the whole game, amateur and professional, is financially dependent on the resumption of the professional tournaments and the revenues that they generate.

"With postponement of these tournaments the IRFU and the provinces are facing some daunting financial challenges around loss of revenue and cash flow and we must cut our costs."

The payment deferral model was agreed in partnership with Rugby Players Ireland (RPI), the country's representative body for professional rugby players.

RPI CEO Simon Keogh said: "We recognise the need to work with the IRFU with respect to these payment deferrals in light of the current circumstances.

"All endeavours have been made to contact those affected on an individual basis. Our members appreciate that such moves are necessary in order to protect the future of the game in this country.

"The health and safety of the public is the priority at this time. We will continue to work with the IRFU as this situation develops."