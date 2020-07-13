IRFU reaches agreement with players over wage cuts for remainder of 2020

Players earning over €25,000 per year have agreed to take wage cuts

The Irish Rugby Football Union has reached an agreement with Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) over players' wage cuts for the remainder of 2020.

Following a consultative process, it was agreed that players on salaries over €25,000 per year will take a 10 per cent reduction from July 1 to December 31.

In addition, those players will also take a 10 per cent deferral of their wages within the same time period with five per cent subject to a retrospective salary reduction pending the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no impact on the salaries for players who earn less than €25,000 per year.

Speaking after the completion of the agreement, IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said: "Irish Rugby, like all sports organisations, businesses and society in general, has been severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis with major uncertainty continuing around our future financial income streams.

"The IRFU, the Provinces and clubs remain in a highly precarious financial situation, making it critically important that an agreement was reached on this matter."

RPI chief executive Simon Keogh added: "Aware of the significant challenges facing not just rugby but the country as a whole as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we believe the agreement reached is reflective of our shared ambition to see rugby at all levels continue to thrive.

"We would like to acknowledge the good working relationship with the IRFU that has underpinned the process and will continue to contribute to Ireland's on-field success.

"The players have already returned to work and are focused on preparing for the much-anticipated return to competitive rugby in August."