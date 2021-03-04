Andy Farrell: Ireland coach says national team takes precedence over role with British and Irish Lions

Andy Farrell has said Ireland comes first before any role with the British and Irish Lions

Andy Farrell insists his Ireland commitments would take precedence over a possible coaching role with the British and Irish Lions and hopes to have greater clarity on the situation by the end of the month.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland is reported to be assembling a formidable coaching line-up for this summer's series in South Africa, including Farrell and Scotland boss Gregor Townsend.

Uncertainty still surrounds that trip due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while Ireland's planned tour of the Pacific Islands is also up in the air.

Asked for an update on the matter, Farrell replied: "There's nothing I know of that's going on at this moment in time that gives any clarity on the situation whatsoever.

"We don't know whether there is a Lions tour going on, we don't know whether there is a southern tour going on with Ireland. I hear that hopefully by the end of the month we will know something more concrete."

Lions coach Warren Gatland is reportedly assembling a strong coaching staff

Asked if he would be interested in being part of the Lions coaching set-up under Gatland, he replied: "Like I've always said - and it's the truth - I will always do the right thing for Irish rugby.

"At this moment in time, we don't know whether one tour is going ahead, whether both tours are going ahead. We've no clarity and no certainty on anything yet, so I suppose we will have to wait until the end of the month."