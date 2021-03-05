Cian Healy: Ireland and Leinster prop signs one-year contract extension with IRFU

Cian Healy has extended his contract until the end of next season

Leinster prop Cian Healy has become the latest Ireland international to sign a new contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The 33-year-old, who has won 107 Test caps, has agreed a one-year extension which runs until the end of the 2021/22 season.

His new deal follows recent extensions for flanker Peter O'Mahony, captain Johnny Sexton and locks Iain Henderson and James Ryan.

"My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever," said Healy.

"I am lucky enough to currently be part of two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.

"I'm loving my rugby as much now as I did at the very start of my career and looking forward to having our supporters back in stadia."

Healy, Ireland's most-capped prop, made his international debut against Australia in November 2009 and was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour.

He has won three Six Nations titles and represented Leinster on 226 occasions, winning four European Cups, six PRO14s and a Challenge Cup.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: "Cian has been a cornerstone of both the Irish and Leinster packs for over a decade.

"He has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injury and perform at the highest level.

"Cian has a lot to contribute to Irish Rugby and we are delighted that he has signed on for another year."