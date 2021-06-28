James Ryan: Ireland lock suffers adductor injury ahead of summer Tests

James Ryan will remain with the Ireland squad preparing for summer Tests against Japan and the United States.

Ireland lock James Ryan has suffered an adductor injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed.

The problem could explain why the 24-year-old was not added to the British & Irish Lions squad at the weekend as replacement for injured captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Ryan, who missed out on initial selection for this summer's Lions tour of South Africa, had been tipped for a potential call-up after Jones dislocated his shoulder in Saturday's warm-up match against Japan.

Instead, Welshman Adam Beard was summoned, with Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray taking over as skipper.

Ryan will remain with the Ireland squad preparing for summer Tests against Japan and the United States and be assessed over the coming week. He is coach Andy Farrell's captain for the Dublin matches on July 3 and 10.

Uncapped Ulster back Michael Lowry will also continue to train with the squad having been brought into the group for experience last week.

"James Ryan has an adductor issue and will be monitored across the week to determine his availability for the Japan game," a squad update from the IRFU read.

"Ulster's Michael Lowry will continue to train with the Ireland squad this week."