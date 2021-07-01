British and Irish Lions: James Ryan denied chance to replace Alun Wyn Jones due to injury

James Ryan will captain Ireland against Japan on Saturday

Andy Farrell said Warren Gatland enquired about the possibility of James Ryan replacing Alun Wyn Jones for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa but an injury to the Leinster lock scuppered his chances.

Ryan was heavily tipped to take the place of injured Wales captain Jones in the Lions squad earlier this week but it was revealed the 24-year-old was suffering with an adductor complaint after Adam Beard got the nod instead.

The issue placed Ryan's availability for Ireland's opening summer Test against Japan on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in doubt but Farrell has marvelled at his stand-in captain's progress in his recovery.

He will therefore lead the side out and take his place in the second row alongside Ultan Dillane against Japan, but there remained speculation about whether Gatland had asked Farrell about drafting Ryan into the Lions mix.

0:38 Conor Murray reveals how Alun Wyn Jones offered him some words of advice after being named as his replacement as skipper for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa Conor Murray reveals how Alun Wyn Jones offered him some words of advice after being named as his replacement as skipper for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa

"Myself and Warren have communicated quite a lot, I know that Warren really rates James but the injury was a little bit of a setback, we didn't quite know where we were up to with that," Ireland head coach Farrell said.

"I informed (Gatland) that there was something going on and the medics took over from there. James, over the last day or so, in particular, has surprised everyone with the speed of his recovery.

"I'm delighted for James that he's able to captain the side. It's something that he's unbelievably passionate about.

"Hopefully that stands us down the years as well as far as the captaincy and the leadership is concerned."

5:00 Japan were beaten 28-10 by the British and Irish Lions last weekend Japan were beaten 28-10 by the British and Irish Lions last weekend

Asked if Ryan would have been available for the Lions if he was fully fit, Farrell said: "I don't know whether that would have been the case but there's always conversations that have to happen before decisions like that are made."

Seven Ireland players are on Lions duty while regular captain Johnny Sexton, along with Cian Healy and Keith Earls, is sitting out the Japan fixture as well as next weekend's clash against the United States.

Stuart McCloskey will earn his fifth cap as he joins Chris Farrell in the centres for a game where around 3,000 spectators are expected in Dublin, the first time fans have been allowed into the stadium since February last year.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back with Leinster team-mate Jordan Larmour and Ulster's Jacob Stockdale on the wings, while Jamison Gibson Park and Joey Carbery are at scrum-half and fly-half respectively.

Peter O'Mahony will be at blindside flanker, joined in the back row by Josh Van Der Flier and Caelan Doris, while Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham will sit alongside Dave Kilcoyne in the front row.

Gavin Coombes, who is named among the replacements, is the only uncapped member of the 23-strong squad.

Japan have made three changes to the side that were beaten 28-10 by the Lions at Murrayfield last weekend, with the uncapped Semisi Masirewa starting on the wing, allowing Kotaro Matsushima to replace Ryohei Yamanaka at full-back.

Naoto Saito is set to feature at scrum-half while Kazuki Himeno will be Japan's No 8.