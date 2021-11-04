Ireland vs Japan: Johnny Sexton in for 100th cap; Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe start

James Lowe, who struggled during the 2021 Six Nations, has been recalled to Ireland's starting XV

Johnny Sexton will pick up his 100th Test cap for Ireland vs Japan in Dublin on Saturday, while scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and wing James Lowe are both picked to start.

Gibson-Park's presence from the off means Munster's Conor Murray - who has played just under a half of rugby since the summer's Lions tour - begins among the replacements.

In all, Andy Farrell has started some 12 Leinster players within the XV, with both the front-row and back-row made up entirely of Leinster players.

Skipper Johnny Sexton will earn his 100th Ireland cap when he faces Japan in Dublin

Hugo Keenan (full-back) and Lowe - the latter of whom was dropped during the 2021 Six Nations for poor form - combine with Munster's Andrew Conway in the back-three, as the experienced Keith Earls begins on the bench, while Connacht's Bundee Aki starts alongside Garry Ringrose in the centres, with Robbie Henshaw out injured.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half, with Conor Murray on the bench

Andrew Porter starts at loosehead prop for the first time in his Test career, having picked up 37 Tests before now as a tighthead, and combines with hooker Ronan Kelleher and tighthead Tadhg Furlong in the front-row.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne starts alongside James Ryan in the second row, with Ulster's Iain Henderson fit enough only for the bench, while an all-Leinster back-row sees Caelan Doris at blindside, Josh van der Flier at openside and Jack Conan at No 8.

Andrew Porter, a tighthead prop in his Test career to now, starts at loosehead

On the bench, Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony provides back-row cover, while his provincial team-mate Joey Carbery is the out-half replacement.

Cian Healy's selection as loosehead replacement means there is no room for Dave Kilcoyne, while the uncapped Dan Sheehan and Connacht's Finlay Bealham provide hooker and tighthead cover respectively.

Ireland: 15 Huge Keenan, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Keith Earls.