Tomas Lavanini handed five-week ban for illegal tackle on Ireland's Cian Healy

Tomas Lavanini leaves the pitch after being shown a red card against Ireland last month

Tomas Lavanini has received a five-week ban for his illegal clean-out of prop Cian Healy during Argentina's 53-7 defeat to Ireland in Dublin last month.

The 28-year-old lock picked up the third red card of his international career for his ruck violation and admitted at his judicial hearing he had committed an act of foul play.

However, he argued it was not worthy of a red card, World Rugby said in a statement.

The judicial panel disagreed and upheld the card, reducing the minimum six-week suspension for head-high contact to four weeks due to his "expression of remorse" and conduct at the hearing, then adding a week for his poor record.

Lavanini applied and was approved to take part in the "Coaching Intervention Programme", World Rugby said, which means he may be able to have his ban reduced by a week if he works with coaching staff to modify his tackling technique.

As it stands, the Clermont forward will miss five games for the French club, including Saturday's Top 14 clash against Biarritz.

Cian Healy has earned 112 caps for Ireland

Meanwhile, Healy, who scored a 73rd-minute try against the Pumas, says he wants to hold down a regular spot in Andy Farrell's team after making three cameo appearances during the Autumn Nations Series.

He said last month: "You are representing your country and it doesn't matter what [shirt] number it is - if you get an opportunity to get on the field you have to be doing your best and push the lads on and put pressure on Killer (Kilcoyne) and Ports (Porter) to try and get that position myself.

"You have to push standards, my desire to push those standards is the same as ever and I'm loving every minute of what I do, so I'm not going anywhere."

As well as their win over Argentina, Farrell's side defeated New Zealand 29-20 and thrashed Japan 60-5 during the Series. Their next match will be their 2022 Six Nations opener against Wales on February 5.